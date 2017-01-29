Ole Miss eyes expansions for two academic buildings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The University of Mississippi is planning to expand two of its flagship academic buildings.

The College Board approved plans this month to hire architects to design additions for the main business and journalism buildings.

Ole Miss will pay $1 million for a plan to expand Conner Hall, the 1961 structure that is home to the Patterson School of Accountancy and Business Administration. Holman Hall was constructed as an addition to Conner Hall in 1998.

Also being eyed for expansion is Farley Hall, home to the university’s Meek School of Journalism and New Media. The university will pay a different architecture firm $1 million to design an expansion for the 1929 building.

The university is already building a mammoth $135 million, 200,000 square-foot science building, set for completion in fall 2018.