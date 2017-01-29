University of Mississippi borrows $19M for baseball stadium

FILE PHOTO Best-selling author, John Grisham, of Charlottesville, Va., right, offers advice to his son, Ty, between innings of a Little League baseball game between Grisham's Cove Creek White Sox, of Cove Creek, Va., and the Oxford All Stars, of Oxford, Miss., Saturday July 12, 1997, at Oxford-University Stadium on the campus of the University of Mississippi. The White Sox are one of three teams brought by Grisham from Cove Creek, to his former hometown of Oxford for the weekend-long Virginia-Mississippi Classic. (AP Photo/Joe Ellis)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The University of Mississippi will borrow up to $19 million to overhaul its baseball stadium.

The plan to borrow money for up to 15 years for Oxford-University Stadium was approved earlier this month by the College Board. Ole Miss plans to repay the money through donations from athletic boosters and ticket sales.

The university plans to add a 45,000 square-foot operations center to house equipment and laundry rooms, locker rooms, training and weight rooms and an outdoor plaza. Plans also call for adding 7,500 square feet of club seating behind dugouts and renovations to other parts of the stadium.

Though projections show Ole Miss won’t be able to repay the money from baseball income alone, the university plans to subsidize the stadium project using general athletic revenue and donations.

 

