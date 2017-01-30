Braves player hit in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Pittsburgh Pirates' Sean Rodriguez walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FILE PHOTO Pittsburgh Pirates' Sean Rodriguez walks in the dugout before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MIAMI (AP) – An Atlanta Braves infielder and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer’s cruiser.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Miami native Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez’s wife was listed in fair condition Sunday and the 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition.

A 9-year veteran, Rodriguez played the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed with the Braves in November. The Braves confirmed Rodriguez’s involvement in the crash in a statement on Twitter.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s