Crime Stoppers reward offered for info on Copiah County shooting suspect

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a wanted man.

Authorities said Walter Lee Bryant is wanted in Copiah County for aggravated assault. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

We’re told that Bryant allegedly shot a person on January 29 in Hazlehurst on Wesley Chapel Road.

Bryant has family in Jackson and Hazlehurst, deputies said.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that could lead to his arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website if you have seen Bryant.