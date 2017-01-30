Evening lane closures on I-55 near Beasley Road exit

By
Mudslide Causes Lane Closures in Wilkinson County (Image 2)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will alternate lane closures on I-55 northbound at Beasley/Adkins Boulevard (Exit 102B) to repair an overhead sign.

  • The left two lanes will be closed at 7 p.m. with traffic open in the right two lanes.
  • The right two lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. with traffic open in the left two lanes.

Motorists should use caution as crews will be on site. The alternating lane closures will begin at 7 p.m.  Monday, January 30 and are expected to last until 12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Get updates on MDOT’s website. 

