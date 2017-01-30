Guns found in 2 students’ cars at McLaurin High

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County School District is investigating after weapons were brought to McLaurin High.

District leaders tell us the situation happened last week.

We’re told resource officers and the sheriff’s department responded after being told of weapons brought to campus.

They found a 9 millimeter and a rifle in two students’ vehicles. The guns were unloaded, and no bullets matched the guns.

The sheriff’s department took the weapons, and the students have been suspended. Below is the statement WJTV received from school officials about the issue:

As you know there was a situation at McLaurin High School last week. There was no immediate threat of danger to anyone at anytime. The matter continues to be investigated by the RCSD and Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. The students are being dealt with according to school board policy and are suspended pending expulsion.

