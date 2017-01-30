JPD: Foster mom caught on camera slapping 1-year-old across the face

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A foster mom is arrested after police had said she slapped a 1-year-old in the face.

The incident was captured on camera, according to Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones. It happened on Woody Drive Saturday.

47-year-old Mattie Denise Griffin is charged with child abuse.

Griffin allegedly slapped the child in the face, police said. We’re also told she made the child swallow water while she held the child’s nose.

A witness recorded the incident on camera.

The child was removed from the home and returned to the custody of the Department of Human Services.