JPS: Flag mistakenly placed on flagpole upside down at Murrah High

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American flag at Murrah High School was flying upside down on the flagpole Monday morning.

WJTV reached out to Jackson Public Schools officials to see if there was a reason behind it, or if it was a simple mistake.

School officials said it was just an error.

Below is a statement from Sherwin Johnson, the executive director of public relations for JPS:

Please be advised that the loops on the flag were accidentally placed on the wrong hooks that is used to pull the flag up by a student. It has been corrected. This was not a symbol of protest to the United States of America.

WJTV crews were at the school when the flag was removed and put back on the pole correctly.

Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

