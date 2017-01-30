Judge won’t prohibit life sentence for teen in 2015 death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Hinds County circuit judge has refused to block a teenager’s sentence of life without parole in connection with a 2015 shooting death.

Gerome Moore was convicted of capital murder, which carries a mandatory life-without-parole sentence in Mississippi.

However, Judge Jeff Weill held a hearing on the sentence, to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling governing people who were under 18 when they commit a crime carrying a life sentence. Moore was 17 when Carolyn Temple was killed during a robbery.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that, last week, Weill denied a defense motion to prohibit a life-without-parole sentence.

Moore did not shoot Temple. But a prosecutor said he aided others by driving a car and bringing a gun.

