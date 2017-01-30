Madison County man enters guilty plea for violating the Social Host Law

Related Coverage Madison County man sentenced for allowing minors to have alcohol

MADISON County, Miss. (WJTV) — A Madison County man accused of violating the Social Host Law pleaded guilty in court this month.

According to the State of Mississippi Department of Revenue, Oley Cliff Torrence pleaded guilty on January 17 to eight violations of the Social Host Law and one violation of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In July 2014, law enforcement officers received a tip that Torrence hosted a party at his Flora home for minors. Beer, alcohol, and drugs were at the party.

Torrence is ordered to serve 30 days of time, and all nine sentences must run concurrently with each other.

He must also pay a $9,000 fine, pay court costs, and a $1,500 investigation fee. He will also receive two years of probation.