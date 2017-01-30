Man to serve 6 years in prison on manslaughter charge

jail bars

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Vicksburg man will spend six years behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a 2012 shooting death.

The Vicksburg Post reported Friday that a judge sentenced 35-year-old Tamares Ladell Dillon to 20 years in prison with 14 years suspended.

Dillon was one of two men charged in the November 2012 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Mardy Blackmore at the Vanguard Apartments. A resident found Blackmore’s body dumped behind the apartment complex and called police.

Dillon was initially charged with murder in the case.

Prosecutors say Christopher Glen Polk was also charged with murder, but was indicted as an accessory after the fact. His case is still pending.

