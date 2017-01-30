Mississippi prison chief becoming public safety commissioner

Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Marshall Fisher, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, addresses the House Corrections Committee, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Fisher presented lawmakers a view of the current status of the state prison system. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A longtime law enforcement officer who has led Mississippi’s prison system the past two years is being named the new head of the state Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Phil Bryant on Monday is announcing his nomination of Marshall Fisher as public safety commissioner.

Fisher will succeed Albert Santa Cruz, who is retiring Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the state Crime Lab.

Fisher was MBN director from 2005 to 2014. Bryant chose him to be Department of Corrections commissioner in January 2015 after the former prisons chief, Christopher Epps, retired and was indicted on federal corruption charges.

Before working for MBN, Fisher spent two decades working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

 

