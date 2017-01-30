MS Most Wanted Suspects

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County authorities need your help finding a few wanted suspects.

The sheriff’s department is looking for four people:

28-year-old Gabrial Carman is wanted for touching a child for lustful purposes. Carman’s last known address is on Lower Woodville in Natchez

27-year-old Jermier Benton is wanted for burglary. Benton’s last known address was on Nelson Avenue in McComb.

50-year-old Patrick O’Neal Kelly is wanted for forgery. Kelly’s last known address was on Benard Road in Natchez.

37-year-old Jennifer Jenkins is wanted for failure to appear in court. Jenkins’ last known address was on Ingram Circle in Natchez.

Anyone who knows where any of these suspects are, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO) Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO) Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO) Jennifer Jenkins is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in court. (Photo: ACSO)