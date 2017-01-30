Simpson County man wanted in theft investigation found hiding under a bed

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Simpson County deputies arrested a man in connection with a theft investigation.

According to the sheriff’s department, Kenneth Thornton was taken into custody for allegedly stealing a pressure washer from a tractor shed on R.T. Womack Road off of Highway 541 in Magee. There were also other warrants out from the Magee Police Department for more than $3,00.

Thornton also allegedly sold a Stihl blower to a pawn shop that was reported stolen from Covington County, deputies said.

He was found Saturday hiding under the bed at his mother’s home on Nevil Craft Road, according to law enforcement officers.

Thornton will also be questioned by investigators about other burglaries in the area.