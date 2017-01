JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Yettra Specks leads the Tigers with 18 points in JSU’s 74-59 win over the Golden Lions.

This is the second win in a row for Jackson State. The Tigers improve to 5-4 in the SWAC which puts them in 3rd place behind Alcorn State (6-3) and Texas Southern (8-1).

JSU visits Alcorn State Saturday.

Click the video for highlights from Monday’s game.