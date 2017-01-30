TRAFFIC: I-20 before MS 22 near Flora, Edwards, Exit 19

UPDATE: 01/30/2017 7:17am Estimated delays are now listed as being approximately three hours in duration.

Original Story:

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Extensive traffic delays are being reported along I-20 before MS 22 near Flora, Edwards Exit 19.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says delays along eastbound lanes of up to three hours and thirty minutes can be expected.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown. Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

WJTV is en route to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it is available.