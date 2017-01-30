Two US basketball players hope to return to team in Iran

(AP) The agent for two Americans who play professional basketball in Iran hopes they will be able to return to the country to finish their season.

J.P. Prince and Joseph Jones remain in Dubai, where they were during a break when President Donald Trump temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. Iran is among them and officials there threatened retaliation against the U.S., including limiting visas to U.S. citizens.

Agent Eric Fleisher said Monday that team officials are working to renew the visas for Prince and Jones, who are under contract through the rest of the season. Their visas expired during the season, and Fleisher says it is usually the club’s responsibility to arrange visas for all players.

Prince played at Tennessee from 2007-10. Jones played for Texas A&M from 2004-08.