Two US basketball players hope to return to team in Iran

Brian Mahoney, Basketball Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Friday, March 26, 2010, file photo, Tennessee's J.P. Prince, top, and Ohio State's Kyle Madsen fight for a rebound during an NCAA Midwest Regional college basketball game, in St. Louis. Eric Fleisher, the agent for Prince and fellow American basketball player Joseph Jones, said Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, he hopes they will be able to return to the country to finish their season. Prince and Jones remain in Dubai, where they were during a break when President Donald Trump temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. Iran is among them and officials there threatened retaliation against the U.S., including limiting visas to U.S. citizens. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
(AP) The agent for two Americans who play professional basketball in Iran hopes they will be able to return to the country to finish their season.

J.P. Prince and Joseph Jones remain in Dubai, where they were during a break when President Donald Trump temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. Iran is among them and officials there threatened retaliation against the U.S., including limiting visas to U.S. citizens.

Agent Eric Fleisher said Monday that team officials are working to renew the visas for Prince and Jones, who are under contract through the rest of the season. Their visas expired during the season, and Fleisher says it is usually the club’s responsibility to arrange visas for all players.

Prince played at Tennessee from 2007-10. Jones played for Texas A&M from 2004-08.

FILE PHOTO - In this Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007, file photo, Texas A&M's Joseph Jones shoots over Florida A&M's Joe Ballard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, in College Station, Texas. Eric Fleisher, the agent for Jones and fellow American basketball player J.P. Prince, said Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, he hopes they will be able to return to the country to finish their season. Prince and Jones remain in Dubai, where they were during a break when President Donald Trump temporarily suspended immigration from seven majority Muslim countries. Iran is among them and officials there threatened retaliation against the U.S., including limiting visas to U.S. citizens. (AP Photo/Paul Zoeller, File)
