WATCH: Protesters gather at airports across US to fight Trump’s executive order detaining, banning Muslims

Marion Kirkpatrick, Media General Published: Updated:
Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after earlier in the day two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, which are all Muslim-majority nations. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
(NEXSTAR) — The day after Pres. Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, protests have erupted at airports across the U.S.

According to the New York Times, the ACLU estimates that 100-200 people from the seven nations included in the ban as well as others were arrested and detained at airports in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Seatle, Boston, Washington D.C. and other cities around the U.S. where protesters have gathered.

Some of those detained include legal residents of the United States with green cards and visas, international students attending American universities, and Muslims traveling to America for business and vacation.

Protesters gathered quickly this evening, and will likely continue in the coming days.

Here’s a look into some of the protests:

NEW YORK CITY

CHICAGO, IL.

DALLAS, TEXAS

SEATTLE, WA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)

BOSTON, MASS.

PHILADELPHIA, PA.

PORTLAND, ORE.

SAN FRANSISCO, CALIF.

