WJTV 12 collecting donations at Trustmark Park for Hattiesburg tornado victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12 is working with the Mississippi Braves to collect donations for Hattiesburg tornado victims.

On Saturday, January 21, an EF-3 tornado went through the area. Four people were killed and about 60 people were injured.

WJTV 12 along with MISS 103, 105.1 The River, and Z-106.7 will be accepting donations at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

WJTV will be at the stadium until 5 p.m. Monday.

Below is a list of items being collected:

  • Monetary donations ( cash or checks, make checks payable to the Salvation Army)
  • water
  • cleaning products
  • canned goods
  • toiletries

