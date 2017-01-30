WJTV 12 collecting donations at Trustmark Park for Hattiesburg tornado victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12 is working with the Mississippi Braves to collect donations for Hattiesburg tornado victims.
On Saturday, January 21, an EF-3 tornado went through the area. Four people were killed and about 60 people were injured.
WJTV 12 along with MISS 103, 105.1 The River, and Z-106.7 will be accepting donations at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
WJTV will be at the stadium until 5 p.m. Monday.
Below is a list of items being collected:
- Monetary donations ( cash or checks, make checks payable to the Salvation Army)
- water
- cleaning products
- canned goods
- toiletries