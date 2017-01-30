WJTV 12 collecting donations at Trustmark Park for Hattiesburg tornado victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12 is working with the Mississippi Braves to collect donations for Hattiesburg tornado victims.

On Saturday, January 21, an EF-3 tornado went through the area. Four people were killed and about 60 people were injured.

WJTV 12 along with MISS 103, 105.1 The River, and Z-106.7 will be accepting donations at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

WJTV will be at the stadium until 5 p.m. Monday.

Below is a list of items being collected:

Monetary donations ( cash or checks, make checks payable to the Salvation Army)

water

cleaning products

canned goods

toiletries

Here's a video of some of the donations the @mbraves have collected so far! pic.twitter.com/w7at5Z4zKU — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) January 30, 2017

.@WJTV Donations are rolling in for Hattiesburg Tornado victims today at Trustmark Park @mbraves pic.twitter.com/dxbvanmxms — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) January 30, 2017