Burglary suspect case headed to grand jury

Darrah Williams (Photo: Ridgeland Police)
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of several business burglaries in Ridgeland and other areas around the Metro appeared in court Tuesday.

Ridgeland Police said Darrah Williams case would be heard by a grand jury. He is facing 15 counts of business burglary by Ridgeland authorities.

A judge lowered his bond to $50,00 because there are multiple holds and a pending Mississippi Department of Corrections parole revocation.

Williams was arrested after they receive information about burglaries that started on January 7. Investigators said they began surveillance on the suspect to verify the provided information and establish probable cause for warrants to be issued.

They went to a home on Barksdale with a warrant and found money and other evidence that linked Williams to the crimes.

Williams will likely face charges in other jurisdictions as well.

