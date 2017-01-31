Copiah County murder suspect turns himself in

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in connection with a weekend murder is in custody.

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones said Walter Lee Bryant turned himself in Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Antwaun Brown was shot on Wesley Chapel Road. Authorities said he died in the hospital.

Bryant was initially charged with aggravated assault. His charges were upgraded to murder after the victim died.

