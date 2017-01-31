Houston: Home of over 49K acres of park space

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Houston has more than 49,000 acres of park space sprinkled with running trails, sculptures and outdoor artists, giving visitors in town for Super Bowl LI plenty to do.

Below the buildings of the Houston skyline lies one of the city’s hidden treasures: Buffalo Bayou Park.

“People can’t believe that we have this natural space in the heart of America’s fourth largest city,” said Anne Olson, Buffalo Bayou Partnership President. “Various Houston, artists as well as international artists, have contributed the public art in this incredible, beautiful landscape.”

At 160 acres, Buffalo Bayou Park is a staple in the city and one of their newest attractions. It’s also one of Houston’s oldest water reservoirs.

“For the city as a whole it’s just very unique, but we are finding that visitors are coming from all over the world to see this space, and I think they are just really drawn to the rawness and really the beauty of the space,” Olson said.

Besides offering Houston residents an escape from the big city, staff at Buffalo Bayou want the visitors in town for the Super Bowl to experience it as well.

Olson hopes people who are looking for unique things to do will come because people are always attracted to green space and parks.

She adds that the cistern, built in 1926 and decommissioned in 2007, is something really special.

It has 221 columns inside and is about the size of one and a half football fields. There is a visual and audio display inside called “Rain” that mirrors a rain forest.