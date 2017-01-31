JPD searching for suspect in armed robbery this morning

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The Jackson Police Department is searching for the suspect in an armed robbery.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says a black man, armed with what appears to be a handgun, robbed a local restaurant at approximately 5:37am and ran from the scene. He was last seen wearing maroon jogging pants and a black shirt with a Playboy bunny emblem on it.

No injuries were reported.

Police are actively searching for the suspect at this time. WJTV is working with authorities to get more information.