Opening arguments begin in Ben Allen trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The trial for Ben Allen continues at the Hinds County Courthouse.

The president of Downtown Jackson Partners faces a host of charges for allegedly embezzling from the company.

Allen is accused of paying personal cell phone and credit card bills and embezzling a truck. His attorney Merida Coxwell says that’s not true.

Coxwell said in opening arguments that DJP leaders decided to put the truck in Allen’s name to save money.

“Let’s put it in one of our names and drop the insurance to $300 to $400,” Coxwell said. “So they did that. The executive committee knew that.”

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is trying to the case. He says Allen embezzled public money. That’s a pivotal point that the defense is trying to disprove. They say the money is private.