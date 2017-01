RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The case of a man accused of shooting his co-worker at the Renaissance at Colony Park is headed to a grand jury.

Ridgeland Police said Gregory Rivers’ bond is set at $200,000. He appeared in court Tuesday on the charge of aggravated assault.

Rivers is accused of shooting his co-worker outside of Panera Bread on January 6.

Police were called to the scene to investigate. They were able to take Rivers into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital.