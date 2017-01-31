Rankin County Sheriff: $85K Worth of drugs seized during traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – A traffic stop near Pelahatchie, Mississippi results in the seizure of almost thirty pounds of drugs according to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a written release from Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the driver of a gold-colored Ford Explorer was stopped on I-20 by Deputy William Lindley on Monday, January 30, 2017 at approximately 9:00pm.

Sheriff Bailey says, “During the traffic stop the deputy began to suspect the vehicle was carrying drugs and/or contraband. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 25 pounds of marijuana and (four) pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a compartment in the vehicle as well as (three) dosage units of ecstasy in the front seat.”

The driver was identified by the RCSO as Gilberto Contreras. He was arrested and brought to the Rankin County Jail, charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and trafficking of marijuana.

No bond has been set at this time pending a court appearance.

Sheriff Bailey says the street value of the drugs found is about $85,000.