Sheriff Victor Mason talks to youth at Henley Young Detention Center

By Published:
sheriff-mason

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County Sheriffs Department is working to change the lives of some misguided students.

Sheriff Victor Mason talked to kids at the Henley Young Detention Center Tuesday morning.

He talked to them about the future and encouraged them to change the course of their lives. Sheriff Mason told the students that anyone can end up on the wrong path, but he says the decisions you make now determine where you go from here.

“You have nothing to build a future here but you can start you can turn around now and say ok enough is enough,” he said. “So I strongly suggest that they stop trying to be accepted d by their peers and get out and be something in life.”

Mason said he wants to see the number of students there decrease significantly. He plans to visit them again in March.

