Town of Terry water interruption February 2

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — Water services for Terry residents will be interrupted Thursday, February 2.

Official said the interruptions is scheduled to last from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Crews will be cleaning the takes during that time.

We’re told this will not result in a boil water advisory.

