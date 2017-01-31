Woman asking senators to vote for bill that would make it easier to see acupuncturist

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Senators are voting on a bill to make it easier for patients to visit an acupuncturist and one woman was on a mission to make sure it passed.

Getty Israel hand delivered a letter Tuesday to every senator on the Public Health and Welfare Committee, asking them to vote for the bill.

In 2012, lawmakers made it mandatory for patients to have a referral from a doctor before seeing an acupuncturist.

Senate Bill 2214 seeks to get rid of the doctor referral and instead gives patients the freedom to see an acupuncturist whenever they like.

“Why is one health profession given the authority over the other one especially when it’s outside his scope acupuncture is outside the scope of a doctor just like nutrition is,” she said.

She met with Senator Hillman Frazier who promised to try to get a public hearing scheduled. A similar bill is making its way through the House of Representatives.