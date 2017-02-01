14 kilograms of cocaine seized during Rankin County traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County deputies seized about 14 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop.
Sheriff Bryan Bailey said around 11 a.m., a deputy on the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force pulled over a maroon Chevrolet Malibu on I-20 near Pelahatchie for a traffic violation.
We’re told that the deputy suspected that there were drugs in the car. Those inside consented to a search. The drugs are street valued at about $400,000, Bailey said.
The driver, 35-year-old Josephine Hinojosa, and passengers 35-year-old Mario Reyes-Tavera and 26-year-old Jose Ruello-Cruz were arrested for aggravated trafficking of cocaine and transported to the Rankin County Jail.
