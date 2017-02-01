18-wheeler fire in Warren County; I-20 eastbound lanes blocked near Bovina

By Published: Updated:
Photo: MHP Twitter
Photo: MHP Twitter

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding an 18-wheeler fire in Warren County.

The fire is on I-20 East near Bovina, close to exit 11.

MHP Cpl. Eric Henry said no injuries have been reported.

MHP said the truck driver noticed smoke coming from the engine area. When he pulled over, the truck became engulfed in flames.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes are blocked. Drivers should find an alternate route.

The driver was hauling 30,000 pounds of bread on the truck.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s