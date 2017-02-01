18-wheeler fire in Warren County; I-20 eastbound lanes blocked near Bovina

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding an 18-wheeler fire in Warren County.

The fire is on I-20 East near Bovina, close to exit 11.

MHP Cpl. Eric Henry said no injuries have been reported.

MHP said the truck driver noticed smoke coming from the engine area. When he pulled over, the truck became engulfed in flames.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes are blocked. Drivers should find an alternate route.

The driver was hauling 30,000 pounds of bread on the truck.

@MississippiDOT driver stated he noticed smoke coming from engine area. He pulled over truck then became engulfed in flames — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 1, 2017

@MississippiDOT the company name LM Transport out of Dallas Tx hauling 30,000 pounds of Bread — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 1, 2017

