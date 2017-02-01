4-year-old accidentally shoots 14-month-old sibling in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 14-month-old was injured in an accidental shooting Tuesday night in Rankin County.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said deputies went to the scene after a 4-year-old in the home got hold to a gun that was in a safe. We’re told the safe was not locked.

The 4-year-old accidentally shot the sibling.

Sheriff Bailey said the children’s father was in the other room watching TV and noticed that the kids had gotten quiet. As he was getting up to check on them, a gunshot went off. The 14-month-old was hit in the arm and upper chest area.

Authorities said no vital organs were hit.

The father told deputies he thought the safe was locked. The child is in stable condition.

No charges have been filed.