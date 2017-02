JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A child has drowned at apartments on Ridgewood Road.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m. at the Arlington Apartments.

When our crews got to the scene an ambulance was taking a child to the hospital.

When our crews got to the scene an ambulance was taking a child to the hospital.

We are working to find out exactly what happened.

This is a developing story and we will have more information in the morning.