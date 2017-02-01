Day 3 of Ben Allen’s trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s day three of the trial of Ben Allen. He is charged with embezzling from Downtown Jackson Partners, among other crimes.

Wednesday, Derrick Garner with the state auditor’s office took the stand. Garner audited Downtown Jackson Partners for about a year.

One of the things Allen is accused of is taking a pickup truck. Garner says there was no documentation that Allen bought the truck and Allen’s wife and son were covered by the insurance that DJP paid for.

“We subpoenaed bank records, also records from Downtown Jackson Partners that I used in the process of my report,” he sid.

Garner has been on the stand all day.

Questioning him has been a slow process as the defense has questioned many of the documents that the state wants to use as evidence.