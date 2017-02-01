Georgia fugitive arrested in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A wanted Georgia fugitive was arrested in Adams County Tuesday, authorities said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department tells WJTV that Antonio Jamar Hawkins was arrested at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Deputies receive a call from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro, Georgia that Hawkins might have been hiding in Adams County.

Hawkins was wanted in Georgia for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and aggravated battery.