Gluckstadt receives enough signatures on petition to create its own city

By Published:
gluckstadt

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The group behind a petition seeking to make Gluckstadt a city says they’ve received enough signatures to move forward.

Gluckstadt was required to get two-thirds of signatures of registered voters within the geographical area of the proposed city, to start the process of becoming its own city.

The mayor-select says they got about 1,200 signatures.

“So what it means is that those people who live and work out there and have businesses out there will finally be able to govern themselves, have some say so in decisions that impact their lives and their businesses as oppose to relying on the board of supervisors from a county wide perspective,” said Mayor-select Walter Morrison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s