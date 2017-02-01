Gluckstadt receives enough signatures on petition to create its own city

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The group behind a petition seeking to make Gluckstadt a city says they’ve received enough signatures to move forward.

Gluckstadt was required to get two-thirds of signatures of registered voters within the geographical area of the proposed city, to start the process of becoming its own city.

The mayor-select says they got about 1,200 signatures.

“So what it means is that those people who live and work out there and have businesses out there will finally be able to govern themselves, have some say so in decisions that impact their lives and their businesses as oppose to relying on the board of supervisors from a county wide perspective,” said Mayor-select Walter Morrison.