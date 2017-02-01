JPS school bus window shot out; No injuries reported

By Published: Updated:
bus-shot-out-1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A school bus window was shot out Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Abraham Lincoln Drive and James Monroe Place.

According to Sherwin Johnson, the Jackson Public Schools executive director of public and media relations said no injuries were reported.

Johnson said the bus was at a bus stop when the incident happened. The students were able to get off of the bus and go home. Law enforcement checked them for injuries before they went home.

WJTV will provide updates about the incident as we get them.

 

