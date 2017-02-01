JSU interim president issues statement about President Trump’s travel ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University administrators are responding to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Interim President Dr. Rod Paige said in a statement they are aware of the concerns of some of the students and staff. He said they are gathering information to find out if the executive order will have an effect on the university.

The school also has resources for students who are concerned about how the order may affect them. They are asked to contact the university’s visa and immigration specialist. Students and staff can also contact the counseling office.

Trump signed an executive order that he billed as a necessary step to stop terrorists from coming to the U.S. Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Dr. Paige said at least 63 countries are represented on campus through international students and faulty. School officials said JSU would continue to be a resource for international students.

