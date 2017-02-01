JSU to pay $1.17 million in false claims act settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University will have to pay out a $1.17 million settlement to the United States over allegations that the school mismanaged National Science Foundation Grants.

According to U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis and Allison Lerner, during June 2006 and September 2011, JSU submitted claims and expended funds under NSF Grants.

Officials conducted an audit in 2012 and concluded that some salary expenditures were unallowable or they didn’t have supporting documentation for the expenses. A subsequent investigation determined that, in preparation for the audit, JSU employees fabricated time and effort reports and provided them to the auditors, and in some instances presented inadequate or no supporting documentation, Davis said.

He said as part of the settlement, JSU has also agreed to take specific steps to prevent these events from reoccurring by instituting a compliance program. It includes a comprehensive training program on time and effort reporting and other aspects of federal grants management, for a five-year period beginning in February.

“Recipients of federally-funded grants must adhere to the regulations applicable to those grants and accurately report the required information. This settlement sends a strong signal to grant recipients that failure to follow the applicable requirements may lead to significant financial consequences,” stated Gregory K. Davis, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Allison Lerner, Inspector General at the National Science Foundation, said, “Each year the National Science Foundation awards millions of dollars in grants to institutions to promote promising scientific research. Fabricating information to improperly obtain and spend scarce research dollars will not be tolerated. I commend the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its effort in this settlement, which will require the return of $1.17 million.”

JSU officials released this statement about the settlement:

Beginning in mid-2013, in working with the NSF, JSU implemented a corrective-action plan, which included improvements in financial management, added training for faculty and staff, and the implementation of an electronic system that tracks the time-and-effort reports submitted quarterly by employees working on grant projects.”

School officials also said that those who were involved in the grant-management process from June 1 2006 until September 30,2011 are no longer at JSU.