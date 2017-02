JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Clinton Boulevard Tuesday night.

JPD said it happened in the 500 block near a church.

We’re told that there was a fight between two men and the argument led to the shooting.

The victim was shot in both legs. He is listed in stable condition.

