MDEQ issues water contact advisory for 2 Rankin County creeks

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued a water contact advisory for two creeks in the City of Florence area in Rankin County.

An advisory is issued for a segment of Indian Creek from its intersection with Highway 469 east of Florence to where it flows into Steen Creek. The advisory on Steen Creek extends from that point until it crosses White Road west-southwest of Florence

MDEQ said the advisory is being issued due to a failed lift station on Highway 49 south of Florence that resulted in a release of wastewater into Indian Creek.

The city is working on repairs. MDEQ said they expect the lift station to be repaired by Thursday.

MDEQ recommends that people avoid water contacts such as swimming, wading, and fishing.

People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.