National Signing Day 2017

WJTV – National Signing Day is upon us once again in Mississippi and we have you covered here at WJTV 12.

Below is each of the five Division I programs in the state, their recruiting classes (via the schools), as well as some video of some of their newest members discussing their decisions. We also have some of our area players who chose to sign out-of-state.

All player ratings are courtesy of 247Sports.com.

* – early enrollee in January 2017; counts toward 2016 signing class

Mississippi State

Johnathan Abram* (3 stars) / DB / 6-0 / 200 / Columbia, MS (Jones County JC) Lee Autry* (3 stars) / DL / 6-2 / 315 / Albemarle, NC (Itawamba CC) Tommy Champion* (3 stars) / OL / 6-5 / 330 / Jackson, MS (Copiah-Lincoln CC) Brian Cole* (3 stars) / DB / 6-2 / 200 / Saginaw, MI (East Mississippi CC) Duke Collins (NA) / DL / 6-4 / 288 / Jackson, GA (Jackson HS) Josh Cooper (3 stars) / OL / 6-7 / 355 / Haughton, LA (Haughton HS) Tucker Day (2 stars) / K/P / 6-2 / 195 / Brentwood, TN (Brentwood HS) Tyler Dunning (3 stars) / LB / 6-0 / 229 / Fort Lauderdale, FL (St. Thomas Aquinas HS) Noah Elliss (3 stars) / DL / 6-4 / 330 / Denver, CO (Valor Christian HS) Willie Gay (4 stars) / LB / 6-1 / 223 / Starkville, MS (Starkville HS) Landon Guidry (3 stars) / DB / 6-1 / 185 / Spring Hill, TN (Independence HS) Kylin Hill (4 stars) / RB / 5-11 / 210 / Columbus, MS (Columbus HS) James Jackson* (3 stars) / DL / 6-3 / 345 / Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS) Jaquarias Landrews* (3 stars) / DB / 5-11 / 190 / Summit, MS (Copiah-Lincoln CC) Aaron Odom (3 stars) / DL / 6-3 / 250 / Jackson, MS (Callaway HS) Tyre Phillips* (3 stars) / OL / 6-5 / 355 / Grenada, MS (East Mississippi CC) Deion Pope* (3 stars) / DL / 6-3 / 300 / Collins, MS (Copiah-Lincoln CC) Montravious Richardson (3 stars) / OL / 6-7 / 300 / Albany, GA (Westover HS) Chauncey Rivers* (4 stars) / DL / 6-3 / 275 / Stone Mountain, GA (East Mississippi CC) Cordavien Suggs (3 stars) / OL / 6-6 / 285 / Jackson, MS (Fletcher HS) Montez Sweat* (3 stars) / DL / 6-6 / 240 / Stone Mountain, GA (Copiah-Lincoln CC) Keytaon Thompson* (4 stars) / QB / 6-4 / 220 / New Orleans, LA (Landry-Walker HS) Austin Williams* (3 stars) / WR / 6-2 / 200 / Ocean Springs, MS (Ocean Springs HS) Tyler Williams* (3 stars) / DB / 6-2 / 172 / Oxford, MS (Lafayette HS)

Ole Miss

Ryder Anderson* (3 stars) / DE / 6-6 / 231 / Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

Zikerrion Baker (3 stars) / LB / 6-1 / 212 / Mooringsport, La. (Minden HS)

D.D. Bowie (4 stars) / DB / 6-1 / 187 / Morton, Miss. (Morton HS)

Ben Brown (3 stars) / OL / 6-5 / 300 / Vicksburg, Miss. (St. Aloysius HS)

Josh Clarke (3 stars) / LB / 6-2 / 217 / Jefferson, La. (Riverdale HS)

Sincere David (3 stars) / DT / 6-3 / 300 / Jacksonville, Fla. (Sandalwood HS)

Breon Dixon* (4 stars) / LB / 6-0 / 218 / Loganville, Ga. (Grayson HS)

Alex Faniel (3 stars) / QB / 6-6 / 238 / Glen Allen, Va. (Glen Allen HS)

Tony Gray (3 stars) / OL / 6-5 / 300 / Loganville, Ga. (Grayson HS)

Javien Hamilton* (3 stars) / DB / 5-10 / 170 / Bay Springs, Miss. (Bay Springs/Jones County JC)

A.J. Harris (3 stars) / DB / 5-11 / 191 / Madison, Ala. (Bob Jones HS)

C.J. Miller (3 stars) / DB / 6-1 / 188 / Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern HS)

JaVonta Payton (3 stars) / WR / 6-1 / 170 / Nashville, Tenn. (Hillsboro HS)

Tae-kion Reed (3 stars) / DL / 6-4 / 298 / Columbus, Miss. (New Hope HS)

Braylon Sanders (3 stars) / WR / 6-0 / 172 / Hogansville, Ga. (Callaway HS)

Mohamed Sanogo (3 stars) / LB / 6-1 / 235 / Plano, Texas (Plano West HS)

Jordan Ta’amu* (3 stars) / QB / 6-2 / 200 / Pearl City, Hawaii (Pearl City/New Mexico Military)

Kam’ron White (3 stars) / DB / 6-2 / 201 / Clinton, Miss. (Clinton HS)

Brenden Williams* (3 stars) / LB / 6-3 / 224 / Fairfield, Ala. (Restoration Academy/Northeast Mississippi CC)

Markel Winters* (3 stars) / DE / 6-3 / 260 / Tallahassee, Fla. (Rickards/East Carolina/Jones County JC)

Isaiah Woullard (2 stars) / RB / 5-9 / 195 / Hattiesburg, Miss. (Presbyterian Christian School)

Southern Miss

Jackson State

Alcorn State

Out-of-State Signees