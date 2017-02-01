Some state leaders upset equal pay bill didn’t make it out of committees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some state leaders are speaking out about the proposed equal pay bill defeated in committees in both the Senate and House.

Mississippi is one of just two states in the nation where there is no specific state equal pay protection for women.

“The men and women who voted against this bill voted against their mothers their sisters their nieces their daughters and possibly even hurt their own households economically,” said Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes. She represents District 110.

On Tuesday 72 representatives voted against House Bill 818, a bill that says employers can not pay an employee less based on their gender.

“I’m truly disappointed that neither chairman of either committee which these bills were double referred to felt a need or leadership for that matter felt a need that it was important for us to bring this bill out,” she said.

Rep. David Baria has fought for several years to push this bill through and says it’s disappointing to think Mississippi could be the last state to include equal pay rights for women.

“It looked like this was going to be the year because we had bipartisan, Baria said, who represents District 122 as a Democrat.

Baria plans to file the bill again next year.