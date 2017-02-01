Upgrades at Davis Road Park in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Byram is making some upgrades to a local park.

Crews can be seen working at Davis Road Park.

The Mayor of Byram Richard White says upgrades include fixing the water system, small renovations inside of the restrooms, and improving the backstops and announcer booths at the playing fields.

White believes the upgrades will cost between $10,000 to $15,000. He says he’s hoping to draw families back into the city.

He hopes to have the upgrades complete by the spring. Mayor White said the are also looking into other locations to build more parks in the area.