What’s Working: Mike Town Comedy Club

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Every office has that one funny guy or gal, who loves to keep people laughing. If you, or someone you know, has ever dreamed of getting their feet wet in stand up comedy, there is a place right here in Jackson where you can do just that.



Jackson can be very funny place. Funny people are from here. Names like Rita B, who’s on tour with Ricky Smiley, or Nardo, he went to Callaway High.

Mike Townsend has a plenty to be thankful for, starting with his wife. She backed him, when he left his job in finance, to open Mike Town Comedy Club. Located in Midtown Jackson, Mike is pretty sure it’s Mississippi’s only comedy club.

“My motto is a dream never sleeps, so why sleep on your dreams?” he said.

Mike believes people in Jackson need a good laugh. That’s why he’s here.

“If you have been at your 9-5 and you been just bothered at work with the boss and co-workers, leave them at the door, but if you see them up in here, say, ‘We came to have a good time, now don’t bring none of that work up in here.’

Established comedians take the stage on Saturday nights. Aspiring comics are welcome during the week.

“We have open mic on Tuesday,” he said. “Come over here and sign up. Show us where you can go. Show us where that talent can take you, because hey, we’re here for you. The first time, you’ll know in the first 10 seconds if you’ve got it or not. You hear a laugh in the first 10 seconds, you’re onto something

“They Made Me Do It”, a web series based in Canada, recently featured Mike Town.

Mike Town is for grown folks only, so leave your trouble and your children at home.