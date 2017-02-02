City of Jackson officials ‘Go Red for Women’

By Published: Updated:
go-red-city-of-jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you visit Jackson’s City Hall, you might notice that its decked out in red.

That’s because Mayor Tony Yarber is joining the American Heart Association in raising awareness of Women’s Hearth Health for the month of February.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds.  Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health.

Friday, February 3 is National Wear Red Day. People across the country will wear red to show their support.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s