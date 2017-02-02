City of Jackson officials ‘Go Red for Women’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you visit Jackson’s City Hall, you might notice that its decked out in red.

That’s because Mayor Tony Yarber is joining the American Heart Association in raising awareness of Women’s Hearth Health for the month of February.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kill approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health.

Friday, February 3 is National Wear Red Day. People across the country will wear red to show their support.