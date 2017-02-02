FBI arrests several affiliated with street gang on federal drug charges

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they’ve arrested several people on federal drug charges who are members or associates of a street gang.

On Thursday, FBI agents, task force officers and sheriff’s deputies arrested six people in George County who authorities said are members or associates of the Black Gangster Disciples Street Gang:

Jerry Street, 35, of George County, Mississippi

Garnett Edwin Smith, 38, of George County, Mississippi

Alisha Christina Smith, 36, of George County, Mississippi

Timothy Adam Havard, 40, of George County, Mississippi

Mareo Green, 36, of Greene County, Mississippi

Tarsen Deveal Fairley, 29, of George County, Mississippi.

A seventh person from George County was arrested in Vancouver, Washington.

Zack Bexton, 30, of George County, Mississippi

All suspects have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

These arrests are the result of a two-year joint investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Southeast Mississippi by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Pascagoula.

The suspects that were arrested in Mississippi will appear in court in Gulfport Friday.