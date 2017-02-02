Former Downtown Jackson Partners board member testifies in Ben Allen trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Attorney John Reeves testified Thursday in the trial of Ben Allen about his experience as a former Downtown Jackson Partners board member.

Allen serves as president of DJP and is accused of embezzling from the group and other crimes.

Reeves says he understood that Allen wrote checks for the group and that he “ran the show.”

He said the board met quarterly, but many members never showed up.

“We generally trusted Mr. Allen to run the show,” he said. “Like any board would, any corporate board would.”

This afternoon the state rested their case, and the defense asked for the case against Allen to be dismissed. The judge denied that request.