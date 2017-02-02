Former RC Mint worker who hid stolen gold in rectum sentenced

FILE PHOTO In this July 1, 2016, photo, gold coins are on display at the office of Philip Diehl in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – A former Royal Canadian Mint employee who stole 22 cookie-sized pieces of refined gold by hiding them in his rectum has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Thirty-five-year-old Leston Lawrence was found guilty last November of stealing the pieces from the mint and selling 17 of them through Ottawa Gold Buyers.

Ontario Court judge Peter Doody on Thursday sentenced Lawrence and ordered him to pay a fine of US$145,900 (CA$190,000).

Doody says the stolen gold was worth US$127,116.11 (CA$165,451.14).

Court testimony indicated that Lawrence was involved in purifying recently procured gold and sometimes worked alone, out of sight of security cameras.

 

