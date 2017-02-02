Houston shop specializes in custom cowboy boots

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Not all cowboy boots are created equal and at Tejas Custom Boots, they know why.

Tejas is a small cowboy boot shop in midtown Houston that’s been described as both a showroom and a workshop.

Owner Mike Kuykendahl says he’s just trying to make a boot that looks good and fits. It may sound simple but the process is anything but.

Kuykendahl has been making custom boots since 1984 and it still takes him, on average, six to eight weeks. And the boots are pricey.

“Our boots start around $1,450 but it goes up according to the skin,” he explained.

The skins can vary from alligator to shark to ostrich.

Tejas Custom Boots has sold plenty of each over the years, including a pair to former president George H.W. Bush.

When Chris Liggett first walked through the door, he was a customer. Now he’s an employee.

He said Tejas boots are far more superior to store-bought boots.

“[It’s a] major difference,” he said. “I always bought store-bought boots and I didn’t really know how uncomfortable they were until I actually put on an actual custom boot that was tailored for my foot.”

While they specialize in boots, Tejas also makes bags, watches, belts and gun cases, among other things.